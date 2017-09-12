Teenage Girl Sent Home From School Because 'Plus Size Women Need to Dress Accordingly' | Working Mother

Wow. Just a few weeks ago, a high school principal in South Carolina made national headlines for telling female students they shouldn’t wear leggings unless they’re a size 2. If you thought that incident was rage-inducing, then brace yourself for what a teacher in Joplin, MO, told one of her female students in front of the entire class: “Plus size women need to dress accordingly.”

Apparently, her blouse was the problem, because, as the teacher told Kelsey, "your boobs are bigger than most girls, and you are gonna have to try harder,” and “bustier women need to wear clothing that cover their cleavage.”