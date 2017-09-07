Ozark liberal bumper stickers trigger man, who flashes gun | The Kansas City Star

A man in the Ozarks has been charged after he allegedly pointed his pistol at a woman because she had Democratic bumper stickers on her car.

Edward Burns of Ozark, Mo., was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in the late August incident. The woman involved, Laura Umphenour, crashed into a guardrail at highway speeds as a result of the threatening show.

Citing “ethical rules,” Umphenour declined to describe the incident to The Star. But she did say she’s had issues in the Ozarks in the past for expressing her Democratic leanings.

An incident report issued by the Ozark Police Department sheds light on what happened: Burns pulled up alongside Umphenour’s vehicle and flashed an “L” sign with his hand.

Umphenour then flipped him off.

Burns then removed a handgun from his waist area and pointed it at her, Umphenour told police.

“Laura said she was scared and jerked the steering wheel, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle,” the report states. She then struck Burns’ vehicle before crashing into a guardrail.