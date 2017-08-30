Virus: Windows Warning Error

This happened today. Visual, audio and pop-up warnings telling me that a ransomware virus had infected my computer. The voice said to call the number on the screen. Don't do it. This looked very legit with the exception that my virus protection had popped up at the same time saying that it had quarantined a virus. The "Microsoft error code" was 0x802-4402c. The phone number was 866-217-5824.

WINDOWS WARNING ERROR (desk-top-info.com)

Just a reminder to all, Microsoft will not contact you by phone, email, text or pop-up. They have no way of knowing there is a virus on your computer. Thanks to AVG for catching this at the very moment it hit.