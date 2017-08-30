Virus: Windows Warning Error

This happened today. Visual, audio and pop-up warnings telling me that a ransomware virus had infected my computer. The voice said to call the number on the screen. Don't do it. This looked very legit with the exception that my virus protection had popped up at the same time saying that it had quarantined a virus. The "Microsoft error code" was 0x802-4402c. The phone number was 866-217-5824.
WINDOWS WARNING ERROR (desk-top-info.com)
Just a reminder to all, Microsoft will not contact you by phone, email, text or pop-up. They have no way of knowing there is a virus on your computer. Thanks to AVG for catching this at the very moment it hit.
Remove Tech Support Scam pop-up virus (Call For Support – Scam) If you are seeing random a tech support pop-ups, asking you to call a phone number to fix your Windows computer or Apple Mac OS, then your machine might be infected with an adware or a potentially unwanted program. https://malwaretips.com/blogs/remove-tech-support-scam-popups/