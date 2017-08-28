Newsvine

I am the real face of the minimum wage. It must be raised. | The Kansas City Star

That middle-class existence now seems like another life. I’m a college-educated 46-year-old who spent the last three decades at fast-food restaurants. At the Burger King just outside Kansas City, where I’ve worked for the last five years, I’m paid just $9.10 an hour.

How did I get here? I graduated from college in 1995 as a drafting engineer and worked for five years in that field, joining the Burns & McDonnell engineering firm. But soon I needed training in 3-D technology to keep my job. With $43,000 in student loans, I couldn’t go back to school and I was laid off. I had a wife and two kids to support, so I took the only job available:  fast food.

