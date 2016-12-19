META: Accepting new members to your nations

Why have administers accept or reject new members to your nation if the administrators don't bother to look at the page of the person replying?

http://konnectrajasthan.newsvine.com/ has been admitted to 15 nations apparently without question. This is an insurance blog and not allowed on NV. A simple look at their page would have revealed this. No wonder we have so many trolls when the door is wide open and they are made welcome. This person/company should have been reported as spam, not welcomed with open arms!