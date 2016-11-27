50 Reasons Why I'm Thankful That I Didn't Vote for Donald Trump

Well, much like we’ve seen in the past, I fully believe that when history looks back upon the 2016 election, it’s going to view those who were foolish enough to support the closest thing to a dictator we’ve ever elected in this country with a similar type of disdain as we do those who supported slavery, segregation and bans on gay marriage.

Mocked a man with disabilities. Attacked the parents of a fallen American hero. Belittled POWs and the war record of Sen. John McCain. Lied about how much money he raised for veterans. Called a former Miss Universe “disgusting” and fat, telling his Twitter followers to find her non-existent sex tape.