I had to change my privacy setting to accept a friend request and didn't change it back. Now I'm getting requests from men with first names for last names and all studied abroad and all have new FB accounts. In all there are six, so far. Do you think I should accept their friendship or throw these catfish back in the ocean?
Concepcion Peter and the Facebook Friend Requests
Current Status: Published (4)
Sun Oct 30, 2016 3:59 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment