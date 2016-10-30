Newsvine

SW Missouri Mule (D)

 

About Mules bray. People should talk. Trolls can STFU. Articles: 67 Seeds: 54 Comments: 21342 Since: Oct 2008

Concepcion Peter and the Facebook Friend Requests

Current Status: Published (4)
By SW Missouri Mule (D)
Sun Oct 30, 2016 3:59 PM
Discuss:

I had to change my privacy setting to accept a friend request and didn't change it back.  Now I'm getting requests from men with first names for last names and all studied abroad and all have new FB accounts.  In all there are six, so far.  Do you think I should accept their friendship or throw these catfish back in the ocean?

Concepcion Peter,  Luca PatrickJason EricPittman George.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor