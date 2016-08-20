What's wrong with Wright County, MO politics?

This is my county in MO. I am a member of the Wright County Democrat Club. Politics are important to me. We can hardly get a Democrat to run in this area because the Republican opposition is too strong. Yet we had two Republicans resign within weeks of each other. One on the county level and one on state.

First the Collector of Revenue is forced to resign.

HARTVILLE, Mo. -- Wright County, Missouri is without a tax collector, after the resignation of Cynthia Cottengim Tuesday. Cottengim resigned after pleading guilty to forgery relating to two checks that were used to pay her daughter. According to the probable cause statement in the case, the Missouri Highway Patrol started investigated the checks in 2013, after allegations of forgery and nepotism arose. The two checks, written in March and April of 2013 were for $216 each, forged in the name of one of a daughter of one of Cottengim's employees. source

Next, the State Rep. resigns to become a lobbyist.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is resigning to avoid a new waiting period for legislators to become lobbyists. Hartville Republican Rep. Tony Dugger stepped down Friday. In an interview with The Associated Press, he cited a law set to take effect Aug. 28 that will require lawmakers to wait six months after their terms end before becoming lobbyists. Dugger said he doesn’t have a lobbying job lined up but wants to keep his options open. Dugger’s term was set to end in January. By leaving early, he can immediately register as a lobbyist and could return as soon as September to try to sway his former colleagues. source

With the corruption in the party, why do the poor people in this county and state continue to vote Republican? If only the corrupt Sen. Roy Blunt (R) MO would resign I would stop my bitchin'.