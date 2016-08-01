Botanists Sniff at Mystery of Smelly Corpse Flowers' Blooming - WSJ

A shy giant of a flower is raising a stink at some half-a-dozen botanic gardens from New York to St. Louis—and botanists say it’s a mystery why.

Corpse flowers are tropical plants that can grow up to 10-feet tall and take a decade to form their first bloom. And when they do, they release a pungent odor some compare to that of a dead animal. What is puzzling scientists is why so many are blooming—or are about to—at the same time.

“A few of us are saying, ‘Well, wait a minute, how did six or seven happen all at once?’” said Marc Hachadourian, director of the Nolen Greenhouses at the New York Botanical Garden, where one of the massive plants fully opened on Friday.