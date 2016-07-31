8 Rules For Men Fighting For Reproductive Rights | Bustle

Are you a man who's pro-choice? Good for you, you rock! But there are things you need to know about being a man in what's been pigeonholed as a "women's issue," in which women's voices, experiences, and needs are also routinely discounted by what Tina Fey memorably lambasted as "grey-faced men with $2 haircuts". In a debate where male voices dominate women's bodies, being a man and having an opinion on reproductive rights, even if it's one that supports the female right to choose and control her own reproductive destiny, can be a complex thing. You are deeply, overwhelmingly welcome, and here are some tips on how to understand and navigate your position with diplomacy and consciousness.