Man intervenes with baseball bat to stop violent beating of toddler - KMOV.com

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A man who stepped in to stop the brutal assault of a toddler at a motel Tuesday night said he didn't think twice about intervening.

Don Gilbert was in his room at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99 when he heard screaming around 9 p.m. and grabbed a baseball bat.

Witnesses said Kyle Holder, 32, was beating and kicking his 2-year-old daughter in the parking lot of the motel.

According to witnesses, Holder picked up his daughter from the bed in their motel room and proceeded to throw her out the window onto the cement walkway.

Court documents state that Holder then picked up the toddler again and threw her on the ground several times and started stomping on her head.

That's when Gilbert stepped in.