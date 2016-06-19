Putting myself in a time out

Over the past week or so I have been aggressive and, a couple times, gone against the COH. To those affected and those who know me, I apologize. I am bi-polar and summer brings on a mania that puts me in a more aggressive state. My doctor took away my ativan thinking that I might become addicted even though I have been on it for years. I think her timing was poor and the dosage was very low but enough to keep me in check. So I will stay away for a week or so to get myself back to normal and rejoin you when I'm better. Thanks for your love and understanding.