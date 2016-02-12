Newsvine

Why I Have Switched from Bernie to Hillary

Seeded by SW Missouri Mule (D) View Original Article: Daily Kos
Seeded on Fri Feb 12, 2016 3:17 PM
Please read the article.  I have been curious about Bernie Sanders but have always supported Hillary Clinton.  This paragraph really caught my attention:

Finally, I am sick of the Hillary-bashing. I can't think of another politician in my conscious lifetime who has caught more shit than she, from people making the White House travel office a cause celebre to accusing her of killing her friend, Vince Foster, to Whitewater, to being (gasp!) a lesbian, or shrew, or thick-legged (gasp, again) to Benghazi, to ...fill in the blank. And it is misogynistic.  I know people who consider her laughably dishonest and I ask them, what exactly, has she lied about? Oh, they say, everyone knows--because they have been exposed to relentless bashing of her that has not been refuted strongly enough by people on the left.

