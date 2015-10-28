Newsvine

GOP Presidential Candidate goes ballistic - What has happened to our Party

Seeded on Wed Oct 28, 2015 10:35 AM
John Kasich appeared in a pre-debate rally in Ohio on Tuesday. He was fed up. He appeared exasperated. He went ballistic in a section of his speech.

"Do you know how crazy this election is?"John Kasich said. "Let me tell you something. I've about had it with these people. Let me tell you why. We got one candidate that says we ought to abolish Medicaid and Medicare. You ever heard anything so crazy as that, telling our people in this country who are seniors or about to be seniors that we're going to abolish Medicaid and Medicare." Kasich was referring to statements Ben Carson made.

 

