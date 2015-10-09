Newsvine

SW Missouri Mule (D)

 

About Mules bray. People should talk. Trolls can STFU. Articles: 67 Seeds: 54 Comments: 21342 Since: Oct 2008

SQUIRREL!

Current Status: Published (4)
By SW Missouri Mule (D)
Fri Oct 9, 2015 8:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Who, me?

Source

So I've been feeding a squirrel corn to keep her out of the bird food.  And it worked.  But the little bitch turned on me.  She chewed on the dryer outlet door and got into the crawl space.  Then she got up in the wall of the bedroom and was chewing while I tried to sleep.  She was caught on the bedroom screen and I scared her away. Now you know I don't go anywhere for days so yesterday I went out to the truck and saw a piece of chewed foam next to the tire.   Opened the hood and sure enough there was her nest on the distributor.  There weren't any squirrel eggs in it yet but I know she was fixin to lay any day.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor