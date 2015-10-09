So I've been feeding a squirrel corn to keep her out of the bird food. And it worked. But the little bitch turned on me. She chewed on the dryer outlet door and got into the crawl space. Then she got up in the wall of the bedroom and was chewing while I tried to sleep. She was caught on the bedroom screen and I scared her away. Now you know I don't go anywhere for days so yesterday I went out to the truck and saw a piece of chewed foam next to the tire. Opened the hood and sure enough there was her nest on the distributor. There weren't any squirrel eggs in it yet but I know she was fixin to lay any day.