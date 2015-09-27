Pink Out for Planned Parenthood

Tuesday, Sept. 29th is the day to wear pink to support Planned Parenthood:

We're turning the Internet PINK — Planned Parenthood PINK.

So put on something pink, snap a selfie and share it with #PinkOut to be seen, be heard, be a part of this movement and this moment.

Want to do more on #PinkOut day? Attend one of our national #PinkOut events near you at istandwithpp.org/pinkout.

Pink Out Day is our time to say:

Listen to over a million Americans who are sick and tired of the relentless attacks on reproductive health care.

Listen to the one in five American women who has received care at a Planned Parenthood health center.

Tell anti-abortion extremists and politicians that we are everywhere and we will not let them use fraud and deception to shut down the health centers so many women rely on for care.

It will be women and men nationwide standing together to say: We're not backing down, not today, not ever.