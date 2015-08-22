16 States Named In 100 Worst Puppy Mill Breeders In the United States



Often I hear people say they don’t see the problem with buying a dog from an online breeder or a pet store because the dog needs a home, right? And they don’t come with all the stipulations that reputable breeders or rescues have. There’s a reason for that. Those puppies come from puppy mills. A puppy mill is any commercial breeder where profit is placed over the well-being of the dogs, to the point where they are often abused and neglected (ASPCA). These breeders don’t care what you do with the dog, as long as they get their money. And, as long as you keep buying, they will keep breeding. And abusing. And neglecting.

The following are the top 29 WORST Puppy Mill Breeders in the United States from 16 states, according to an in-depth investigation by the Humane Society of the United States.

