I've done the research on fetal development. I know what an aborted fetus looks like. I made an informed decision. I've had an abortion. I have no regret. Women are not stupid.

Why does someone like Trump, Rubio, Walker...(name the Republican) think he can lie and get away with it? Well, maybe a few women on the right can be fooled but this Liberal has been around and I know what women's rights are about. They're about taking charge of our own lives. They're about making decisions that are best for ourselves. They're about our health, our wages and equality in the workforce, our right to autonomy. I see no candidate on the right who qualifies to lead our country to a place where women have rights. In fact, I see all of them as taking us back to the days of Suffrage.