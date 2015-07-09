Why can't I call it "rape"

I was molested as a child and by more than one person.

What Is Molestation? Molestation is when unwanted sexual contact is forced upon somebody. The term also covers any kind of sexual act upon a child, even if the child appears to give consent. Types of molestation include: Unwanted touching or groping

Showing pornography to a minor

Forced sexual behavior (molestation includes rape)

Removing somebody’s clothes against their wishes

Some forms of verbal sexual harassment

Incest

Sexual kissing

I was raped as a child and molested by more than one person.

What Is Rape? Rape is any form of sexual penetration without consent. This could be oral, vaginal or anal penetration. Consent is not obtained in any of the following circumstances: If a person expresses that they don’t want to have sex

If a person is unconscious or seriously incapacitated

If a person is under the age of consent (even if they choose to have sex, this is still legally classed as rape)

If a person is blackmailed or coerced

If a position of power or authority is abused in order to convince the other person to have sex

I was raped and molested as a child by more than one person.

Both rape and molestation are forms of sexual abuse, and both are very serious crimes. Both rape and molestation have serious a psychological impact on the victim, and can often lead to mental health issues and, in extreme cases, suicide. source

From an early age I suffered depression, anxiety and bi-polar symptoms. I would be super shy one day and outgoing and aggressive the next. My mom even took me to a pediatrician at five. She was concerned about my moods and talking to myself. He said we had "ghosts" in the house or that's what she told me. She couldn't say different until I was twelve. She told me what I had told her at three. I had named the person and described what he did. She told it in a little girl's voice. She wanted me to know in case I had problems. I couldn't tell her that it happened with others. I thought I was special, maybe I gave out some look or signal or maybe I was just the kind of little girl who was meant to be molested.

I was sixteen when I had my first consensual sexual encounter. It was with a kid I barely knew from school. It didn't hurt. I didn't bleed. I wasn't scared. Then two older boys who said they were friends of my brother, picked me up one day when I was skipping school. I skipped a lot in those days. They got me drunk and raped me. Later I ran away from home.

It was November and not too cold for Pennsylvania. I hitch-hiked from Altoona to St. Louis. I had a few encounters along the way but, thankfully, wasn't raped. Molested but not raped. By the time I was out of high school I was married and suffering from depression. I can't tell you how many doctors I've related my story to but it was always the same. I was molested starting at three years old. Never ever did I say "raped." At 60 now and under medication for bi-polar and anti-social behavior but I am finally coming to terms with it. RAPE! I was raped and molested as a child by more than one person.

I am telling this to open conversation about sexual abuse on children. Let's talk.