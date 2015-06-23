MO Rep. Basye under fire for ceremony that included Confederate battle flag - Columbia Daily Tribune | Columbia Missouri: Politics

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, was among a group who gathered to dedicate a gravestone to Confederate guerrillas who died nearby in May 1865 and are buried on his family’s land. After a Tribune story Sunday about the event included that the group saluted the flag, critics took issue with Basye’s participation, calling it inappropriate and hurtful. Basye, who is serving his first term in the House, said at the ceremony that “it’s important that we respect our history. I know a lot of it isn’t pleasant. A lot of people did some pretty bad things at the time, but it’s history, and it shouldn’t be changed. We should respect it and learn from it.”

Nobody wants to change history. We remember and acknowledge the Civil War. We don't want the worship of the flag of the south and the hate and attack on the United States that it stands for.