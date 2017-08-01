I won't be going with you

Crying Mule

Nine years on Newsvine and I've had a blast. I have poured my heart out with truth and fiction. I have shared intimate details on sensitive subjects. My writing has been open and honest. Now it's over. Don't look for me on Newstalkers or any of the other sites y'all are going to. I've been active on Facebook for a few years and doubt many of you will look for me there since many of you hate the site. If you do want to keep touch just use the contact feature and I will give you my real name.

A friend told me never to say goodbye so I'll just say so long. Nice chatting with you.